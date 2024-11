This week's Tasty Tuesday is all about Italian and Mexican food

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase with Salt Lake Foodie takes us to "Scelto" in Sandy for Italian and "Cielito Lindo Cafe" in West Valley City for Mexican.

At Scelto, Chase says he recommends:

Short Rib

Caramelized shallot, roasted garlic, whipped potatoes, red wine au jus

Carbonara

spaghetti | pancetta | cream | cured egg yolk | pecorino romano

Fig & Prosciutto

garlic confit | mozzarella & gorgonzola | arugula

And at Cielito Lindo Cafe, Chase recommends:

Mexican Mocha

Champurrado

Topokiles - Fried corn tortillas simmered in a flavorful sauce, red or green, a fried egg

Crepa de Dulce de Leche - Freshly made crepe filled with condensed milk, walnuts and banana

Sandwich de Carnitas - Ciabatta bread, pinto beans, carnitas, pickled onions, mayonnaise, roma tomatoes and avocado

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.