This week's Tasty Tuesday is all about the flavors of international cuisine.

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie's first stop is at "The Dumplings Company in Salt Lake City.

Here's what he recommends to order:



Chicken Masala Dumplings

Bison Dumplings

Fried Chicken Chilli Dumplings

Pork Dumplings with Soup - A unique version of delicious soup made with sesame seed, tomato, ginger, garlic, spices, and pork dumplings.

Next stop takes SLC Foodie to America Fork and "Nori Sushi Bar & Grill".

Here's what he recommends to order:



Dynamite - Tuna and yellowtail roll topped with crab, eel sauce, chili sauce and tempura crunches

Sashmi and Nigiri

Agedashi Crisped Tofu

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

