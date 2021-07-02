Watch
This White Chocolate Strawberries Recipe is a festive way to celebrate July 4th!

This is great way to celebrate the 4th of July in a very sweet way.
Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says her White Chocolate Strawberries recipe is a festive way to celebrate the Fourth of July!

The best part, you don't have to turn your stove on... you can do this in the microwave!

Ingredients
1 cup white chocolate chips
1 teaspoon canola oil
12-15 fresh whole strawberries
1 sheet parchment paper
patriotic sprinkles, if desired
Instructions
Set parchment on work surface.
Make sure strawberries are completely dry.
Place chocolate chips and oil in a microwave safe bowl, microwave 30 seconds, stir, microwave 15 seconds.
Stir until smooth, microwave 15 additional seconds if needed.
Dip each strawberry in melted chocolate, using a spoon to assist.
Set strawberry on parchment paper.
Sprinkle chocolate with patriotic sprinkles if desired.
Let chocolate cool and set firm.
Enjoy White Chocolate Strawberries Recipe!

