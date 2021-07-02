This White Chocolate Strawberries Recipe is a festive way to celebrate July 4th!

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says her White Chocolate Strawberries recipe is a festive way to celebrate the Fourth of July!

The best part, you don't have to turn your stove on... you can do this in the microwave!

Ingredients

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon canola oil

12-15 fresh whole strawberries

1 sheet parchment paper

patriotic sprinkles, if desired

Instructions

Set parchment on work surface.

Make sure strawberries are completely dry.

Place chocolate chips and oil in a microwave safe bowl, microwave 30 seconds, stir, microwave 15 seconds.

Stir until smooth, microwave 15 additional seconds if needed.

Dip each strawberry in melted chocolate, using a spoon to assist.

Set strawberry on parchment paper.

Sprinkle chocolate with patriotic sprinkles if desired.

Let chocolate cool and set firm.

Enjoy White Chocolate Strawberries Recipe!

Find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com