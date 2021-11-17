Watch
The Place

Actions

This will be the new favorite side dish on your Thanksgiving table

items.[0].videoTitle
Here's a side dish for your Thanksgiving or holiday meal.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:14:58-05

This will be the new favorite side dish on your Thanksgiving table.

Chef Casey Bowthrope, from Harmons, joined us with the recipe.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Chile Caramel
Serves 4
Prep Time: 10
Cook Time: 30
Total Time: 40

  • 1 tbsp Canola oil, plus more for frying about 8 cups
  • 1 small shallot, chopped
  • 6 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 red or green Thai chili, halved (you can serrano or jalapeno)
  • 1 tbsp Lemongrass paste
  • 1 1" piece of fresh ginger cut into thin slices
  • 1/3 cup fish sauce
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
  • Lemon wedges for serving

Heat the 1 tbsp oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add shallot, garlic, chile, lemongrass and ginger and cook stirring occasionally until browned 6-8 minutes. Stir in fish sauce, scraping up any brown bits. Stir in sugar and water, and bring to a boil; cook stirring occasionally until reduced by half and thickened, 12-15 minutes. Careful not to let the caramel burn. Strain sauce into a medium bowl, discard solids and let cool.

Pour oil into large Dutch oven or other high sided pan to come up 2 to 3 inches on the sides. Place a thermometer in the oil and heat over medium high until thermometer reaches 350°. Working in batches, fry Brussels sprouts until brown and crisp, about 3 minutes using a slotted spoon transfer to paper towels to drain. Careful, the moisture in the brussels makes it bubble a lot.

Toss drained Brussels sprouts in the sauce to coat and arrange on a platter with the lemon wedges. Drizzle additional sauce over the top.

You can find more recipes at harmonsgrocery.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere