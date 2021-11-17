This will be the new favorite side dish on your Thanksgiving table.

Chef Casey Bowthrope, from Harmons, joined us with the recipe.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Chile Caramel

Serves 4

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 30

Total Time: 40

1 tbsp Canola oil, plus more for frying about 8 cups

1 small shallot, chopped

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 red or green Thai chili, halved (you can serrano or jalapeno)

1 tbsp Lemongrass paste

1 1" piece of fresh ginger cut into thin slices

1/3 cup fish sauce

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered

Lemon wedges for serving

Heat the 1 tbsp oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add shallot, garlic, chile, lemongrass and ginger and cook stirring occasionally until browned 6-8 minutes. Stir in fish sauce, scraping up any brown bits. Stir in sugar and water, and bring to a boil; cook stirring occasionally until reduced by half and thickened, 12-15 minutes. Careful not to let the caramel burn. Strain sauce into a medium bowl, discard solids and let cool.

Pour oil into large Dutch oven or other high sided pan to come up 2 to 3 inches on the sides. Place a thermometer in the oil and heat over medium high until thermometer reaches 350°. Working in batches, fry Brussels sprouts until brown and crisp, about 3 minutes using a slotted spoon transfer to paper towels to drain. Careful, the moisture in the brussels makes it bubble a lot.

Toss drained Brussels sprouts in the sauce to coat and arrange on a platter with the lemon wedges. Drizzle additional sauce over the top.

You can find more recipes at harmonsgrocery.com.