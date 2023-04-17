This woman is a business owner, head of the household and a mom of two

Shae Sims and her husband Barry Sims are the owners of Athletic Republic in Park City and now West Jordan.

They are Sports Performance Training facilities for athletes of all levels. They also provide adult fitness programs for all abilities.

Shae is proud to be inspiring other female entrepreneurs In Utah with her story and how she became a business owner, head of the household and a mom to two girls.

Her husband Barry is a 12-year NFL veteran, AFC Champion, Super Bowl XXXVII, and Oakland Raider Team Captain. Before his pro career he played football with Park City High School, Dixie State and the University of Utah.

Together they believe in the mission of Athletic Republic, which is to tip the scales of sport in your favor. What matters most to Athletic Republic West Jordan is providing opportunities to youth athletes and adults to continue to better themselves every day.

They say when you teach those skills, you teach lifelong skills of what it takes to be successful in life in anything you do. Those skill sets are applied to applying for their dream career or when things get rough in life it allows them to navigate the hard knowing it will get better.

You can get your first training FREE by calling 385-855-2007 or by visiting westjordan.athleticrepublic.com.

