Watch
The Place

Actions

This would be a great starter home

items.[0].videoTitle
This would be a great starter home because it's well below Utah's average price for a house.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 22:58:20-05

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, Quinsee Beach with the UVO Group told us about a home in Roy that would be a great starter home.

It's listed at $335,000, which is well below the medium price range for houses in Utah.

The single family rambler sits on just under a quarter acre corner lot, with a large backyard in a quiet neighborhood.

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has been well-maintained. It features a Nash thermostat too!

The home sits at 3936 South 2075 West in Roy, which is located near shipping centers and Hill Air Force Base. It also has easy freeway access.

If you'd like to learn more please visit Utahforsalehomes.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere