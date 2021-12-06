This would be a great starter home

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, Quinsee Beach with the UVO Group told us about a home in Roy that would be a great starter home.

It's listed at $335,000, which is well below the medium price range for houses in Utah.

The single family rambler sits on just under a quarter acre corner lot, with a large backyard in a quiet neighborhood.

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has been well-maintained. It features a Nash thermostat too!

The home sits at 3936 South 2075 West in Roy, which is located near shipping centers and Hill Air Force Base. It also has easy freeway access.

If you'd like to learn more please visit Utahforsalehomes.com.