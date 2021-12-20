Mark Miller Subaru is celebrating the Subaru Share The Love Event, now through January 3, 2022, where Mark Miller Subaru will donate $500 to local charity for every new Subaru sold or leased at Mark Miller Subaru.

This year marks the 14th annual Subaru Share The Love Event, where at the end of the event Subaru and Subaru retailers will have donated more than $225 million to charities across the country.

This year, Mark Miller Subaru Midtown is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Summit Land Conservancy as we support youth mentorship and environmental stewardship.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah (BBBSU) works to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Only 1 in 3 kids will grow up with a mentor, which is why BBBSU provides a caring and consistent mentor to more than 1,000 youth living in adversity each year. "Bigs" are the lifeblood of the organization, adults who donate their time to mentor a youth "Little". Currently, BBBSU is in need of male Bigs to volunteer their time and help change the life of a young kid

through mentorship. Learn more and sign up to volunteer bbbsu.org.

Summit Land Conservancy is the only nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back by protecting and defending local landscapes, including 46 permanent conservation easements on 7,000 acres of land, and 5,000+ acres in the works.

Of these protected open spaces, 80 percent are accessible to the public for outdoor recreation, so Summit Land Conservancy not only protects natural places from development to help with wildlife conservation, and keeping our water and air clean, but provide more outdoor recreational opportunities for us all. Explore all of Summit Land Conservancy's properties online at wesaveland.org, and then go visit them in person!

Mark Miller Subaru service customers can also participate in the Subaru Share The Love Event. All customers receiving service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter part number will be included in a total donation of $5 that will support our local hometown charity partners.

Visit markmillersubaru.com learn more and get involved.