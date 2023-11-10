This year will be the 18th annual Utah Human Race

2023 will be the 18th annual Utah Human Race. It's always held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 23 this year.

It's one of the biggest 5K/10K events in the state, and the goal is to have 4,000 participants this year!

That would have a huge impact on the 317,000 Utahns facing hunger in our state because all the proceeds go directly to Utah Food Bank.

Helping people put food on the table is more critical than ever with inflation creating continued increased levels of demand, while also squeezing Utah Food Bank's food and fuel budgets, and those of their donors as well.

All ages and speeds are welcome. It is being held at 8am at the Sandy Promenade, close to The Shops at South Town and Target.

You can register online (there is no same-day registration) for $30 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K.

You can learn more at UtahHumanRace.org and UtahFoodBank.org.