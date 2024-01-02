This year's lineup at The 2024 Salt Lake Home Show is extraordinary

The 2024 show's lineup is extraordinary, featuring such guests as Tamara Day, a designer and national TV host and Patric Richardson, The Laundry Guy.

The 2024 Salt Lake Home Show begins on Friday, Jan. 5 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

We talked with Ian Richardson, Manager of The Salt Lake Home Show, who told us about some of the highlights including Designer Rooms by Ethan Allen and 250 experts on hand to help home show goers gather inspiration for their own homes.

He also told us more about their special guests. Tamara Day works to make the aspirational attainable for her clients and fans.

Day's show Bargain Mansions, which originated on DIY, spent two seasons on HGTV, and now has found its home at Magnolia Network, and is going into its fourth season. Her style, coined "Laid Back Luxe," is synonymous with blending glamour, comfort, and family into the spaces she designs – something she prioritizes.

Home show goers can learn how to make their home into a "mansion" when she appears LIVE on the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.

In addition to Tamara Day, Patric Richardson, host of HGTV's The Laundry Guy will make his debut in Utah at this year's show.

Patric started sharing his expertise at his much talked about, and often sold out, Laundry Camps, teaching people new and better ways to care for all their apparel and home textiles.

These camps sparked a revolution, prompting a book, Laundry Love, now in its fourth printing and a television show, The Laundry Guy on HGTV and Discovery+. Patric has been featured in both local and national media including Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Washington Post, Better Homes and Gardens, Good Morning LA, the Wall Street Journal, NBC Nightly News, The New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, and internationally with the BBC and The Globe.

Home show visitors will have the opportunity to ask Richardson questions and check out his laundry tips when he appears LIVE on the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show, presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 5, 2024 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2024 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Box Office

Adults 13+(Door) $13.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Buy Online & Save**

Adults 13+ (Online) $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)

** Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through January 4, 2024. Starting the opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 5, 2024.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.