This year's Park City Fashion Week will be the biggest one yet!

Park City Fashion Week shows have been going on during the Sundance Film Festival since 2020 and this year they're promising the biggest show yet with some local and celebrity designers as well as local boutiques taking part.

After Sundance leaves the state, the Park City Fashion Week will still go on here!

The show always sells out and people enjoy an afternoon in Park City with shopping, mingling, cocktails and fun!

This year is is at the Marquis on Main Street on January 25, 2026 starting at 2pm.

You can learn more at parkcityfashionweek.com and get your tickets here.