This year's toys are all about making memories

After two years of living through a pandemic, today’s consumers are more driven by the experiences they have than ever.

In fact, a recent Toy Association survey of 2,000 parents across the U.S found that when shopping for toys for their kids, 54% said they specifically look for toys that enable them to make new memories together with their kids.

The holiday season is officially underway, and no time of year is memory-making more top of mind for families than the holidays.

Toy Specialist Jennifer Lynch joined us with a few top toys that are perfect for playing together with your kids and inspiring their imaginations.

Miniverse Diner, MGA Entertainment

5+, $9.99

MGA’s Miniverse is the only collectible brand bringing highly detailed, fully functional everyday items to mini form (not edible). Each comes packaged in a mystery ball-shaped capsule.

You can build your dish or drink from the ingredients in the Miniverse pack. Once your dish or drink prepped, cure the resin in direct or indirect sunlight for at least 5 minutes or until resin has hardened. Collect Them All: Each pack has unique ingredients to make different dishes/drinks

Hyper realistic and detailed mini replica foods. Currently two collections in the line: CAFÉ feat. Boba Drinks, Iced Fruit Drinks, Coffee Drinks, Cereal, Cinnamon Roll, Donuts, & Fruit Salad and DINER feat. Milkshakes, Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast, Parfaits, Banana Pudding, Pies, Cheesecakes, Tarts, & Toast.

Play & Fold Away Modern Farmhouse, Radio Flyer

2-5, $179.99

Radio Flyer’s Play & Fold Away Modern Farmhouse is a fun new playhouse that encourages active imaginative play indoors and outside! The unique folding mechanism allows this to be easily stored when not in use and the carrying handle makes this the most convenient climber for your family!

Kids can create their own adventures on the sturdy platform with a fun telescope and steering wheel. The telescope swivels and pivots while the steering wheel rotates freely. The climbing ladder allows easy entry, and the built-in slide adds to the fun!

Beneath the stable platform is a secret play space that features two doors and mesh windows. The fabric canopy is removable, and the canopy poles retract into the frame when not in use. Maximum weight capacity of 150 lbs.

Fire Station theme also available

Big Fat Yarn 14” Plush Decor Kit, Jazwares

6+, $21.99

Jazwares is proudly unwrapping the trend with Big Fat Yarn––the Finger Knitting craft kit that makes finger knitting fun and accessible for kids and parents. This is a unique, modern knitting experience that is inspiring and customizable with irresistibly soft yarn.

With no tools required, Big Fat Yarn is the easy way to experience creativity right at your fingertips. With the Plush Decor Kit, there are two project options – a circle plush or a watermelon plush.

The three Big Fat Yarn pink, yellow, and teal bundles can be combined in two basic techniques: typing slip knots to make chains. This can be accomplished in three easy steps: finger knit, customize, and repeat. When one project is complete, the entire set can be disassembled and remade into the other project.

Fidgie Friends, Sunny Days Entertainment

4+, $19.97

Combining traditional fashion doll play with the calming effect of fidget toys

Series 1 includes four dolls each with 3 fidget features incorporated into their fashions

Long rooted hair for fun hair play

Articulated / Poseable head and arms (plus legs for Unicorn Sprinkles and Dandelion Wishes)

Trendy pop culture inspired styles - mermaids, butterflies, flowers, boba tea, watermelon, sweets

Providing a value is extremely important to us, we're focused on how to bring great play for a great price to the market. Each doll is $19.97

Made By Me! Sand Dough Pottery Press, Horizon Group

6+, $19.99

Become a potter with the Made By Me Sand Sough Sculpt and Paint Sand Dough Creations Pottery Press. Make a set of bowls and dishes with 2.5 pounds of Sand Dough, a great crafting material that molds and shapes easily, then hardens into a paintable surface.

Designed for the hands of little crafters, this easy-to-use pottery press works as simple and quick as fill, press, and lift—resulting in a smooth bowl that’s ready to decorate. Unlike messy clays or plaster you have to mix, this at-home pottery kit is ready to go—no extra prep needed.

Use the sculpting tools to make indents, fine lines and other details into your soft dough—then once it’s dry, decorate it with the 12 included paints in every color of the rainbow.

Handmade pottery is a special gift for parents, grandparents or any special person in your child’s life.

After two years of living through a pandemic, today's consumers are more driven by the experiences they have than ever. A recent Toy Association survey of 2,000 parents across the U.S found that when shopping for toys for their kids, 54% said they specifically look for toys that enable them to make new memories together with their kids.

For more information please visit thegeniusofplay.org.