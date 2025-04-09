This year's Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point is a "full sensory experience"... there's something for each of your five senses!

There will be more than 900,000 blooming flowers, including 400,000 tulips, which is 100,000 more than last year!

There are also other spring flowers including hyacinths, poppies, daffodils and more.

Every year the festival is redesigned with new colors, textures and shapes and this year there are brand-new topiaries in the shapes of butterflies, mushrooms, gnomes, and more, creating a whimsical atmosphere.

In addition to beautiful flowers, there will be live music, concessions, vendors, food trucks, play areas, classes, tours and lots of photo ops.

You can visit the Tulip Festival from now through May 17, 2025.

Get your tickets and more information at thanksgivingpoint.org.