This year's Walking for Gold fashion show will celebrate the life of an amazing woman.

Walking for Gold is a fashion show that raises money, traditionally for pediatric cancer patients and their families. Each year they select a "warrior" to be the recipient.

Local fashion designers come together to show off their designs on the runway and all money raised from ticket sales go to the warrior.

But this year, they're doing things a bit different.

This year, Walking for Gold is celebrating the life of an amazing woman who worked alongside them who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer herself back in 2021.

Brittni Romero spent her time advocating for childhood cancer while bravely fighting her own battle, a battle she lost her life to one year ago.

Walking for Gold will be held on the one-year-anniversary of her passing, January 16, 2026 at the Spotlight Arts Performance Center in Centerville.

All money raised will go to the children Brittni left behind.

You can learn more by following @walkingforgold on Instagram.