Those long summer road trips can leave you feeling stiff and sore, but here are stretches to do enroute

Those long summer road trips or airplane flights can leave you stiff and sore, but there are some things you can do while in route to ensure the fun can begin as soon as you arrive at your destination.

Shay Potter, a Flexologist at StretchLab, joined us in studio with three stretches:

1. The TSA Twist -- Sit upright with your shoulders back and then slowly rotate your shoulders to the left. Use your right hand on the outside of your left knee to further extend the stretch. Slowly come back to center, and then repeat on the opposite side.

2. Carry On Shoulder Stretch – Interlock your fingers and reach up above your head; then gently push your hands and elbows backwards and repeat as needed.

3. Seated Figure 4 – Bend your right knee and place your left ankle on it, creating a "four" with your legs. Slowly fold at the hips while keeping your left foot flexed. Take a couple deep breaths while in this position before repeating on the opposite side.

After you've arrived at your destination, give these stretches a try:

- Neck stretch

- Low back stretch

- Chest opener

- Gluteal stretch

StretchLab is a boutique fitness franchise that offers one-on-one assisted deep stretching by a trained Flexologist in a modern, friendly, energetic and communal environment.

Shay says after an hour at StretchLab, clients are able to walk out with more freedom and the ability to perform better during the other 23 hours of the day.

She says stretching is for everyone and told us about its benefits:



Improve sports performance (recovery and activity specific movements)

Increase Range of Motion and Flexibility (move easier with less muscle tension)

Reduce Muscle and Joint pain (movements is medicine and motion is lotion as I like to say)

Improve posture

Reduce stress, improve blood flow and provide mental clarity and peace

You can find StretchLab in Sugar House, Fort Union, Park City, Riverton and St. George and will be open soon in Bountiful.

