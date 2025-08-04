Thread helps you carry your every day essentials in the most expressive way possible

Local company Thread makes fun and functional carry accessories.

From wallets to water bottle holders, they'll help you carry your every day essentials in the most expressive way possible.

Thread just launched their Back-to-School Collection which includes a lot of new products and designs.

They also have other new products including a Pocket Sling, a Mini Utility Tote, a Pouch Wallet and Aquasling.

Thread Co-founder McKenzie Bauer says they have a lot of new collections coming out so stay tuned!

For more information or to place an order, visit threadwallets.com.