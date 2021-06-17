Three common mistakes some first-time RV renters make, and easy ways to avoid them

As one of the hottest travel trends of the summer, millions of Americans are turning to RV rentals to facilitate their summer adventures.

We talked with Maddi Bourgerie of peer-to-peer rental company RVshare to learn more about the ins and outs of RV travel.

She told us about some common mistake first-timers make, and some ways to avoid them.

First, do not judge a rental only on its photos. Maddi says, "There's a lot more to an RV than the way it looks- so make sure that you read the rental description and do your research before picking your rental. If you're renting for the first time, we recommend trying a Class C RV. They're extremely spacious and easy to drive."

Second, make sure you know the rental rules.

Maddi says that includes how many miles you're allowed to drive. Many rentals come with about 100 or 150 miles a night. Another mistake to avoid is not planning out your parking accommodations before hitting the road. Not all RV parking is free, nor can you park your RV anywhere you want. Make sure to plan your route based on where you'll be staying each night, and make reservations ahead of time if necessary.

Third, don't pack for your RV trip as you would another vacation.

Before you pack at all, check and see what your rental provides. A lot of rentals will come equipped with dishware, bedding etc., so see what's included in your rental before writing your packing list. RVs are not hotels, so make sure that you come prepared with everything you need.

Keep these tips in mind and you'll be RVing like a pro!

For more information please visit RVshare.com.