Three completely different shows are new in home entertainment this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with his reviews of three new releases in home entertainment.

Streaming on PBS.com is the nature docuseries "Changing Planet: Coral Special." This PBS special focuses on changes on the living coral beds around the world and how those changes will affect us on land. Tony says, "Changing Planet is an informative and beautifully photographed series that not only explains issues affecting global climate, but offers interesting solutions to those problems." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Freeform and Hulu is the reality series "Royal Rules of Ohio." The Agyekum sisters, who enjoyed an opulent lifestyle as the children of royalty from one of Ghana's richest and most influential kingdoms, experience a shift in culture living in Columbus, Ohio. Tony says, "Royal Rules of Ohio is an interesting take on the clashes in cultures and generations, but the series all too often sinks into the mud with over the top behavior. Which is pretty standard fare for reality shows." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Entering its 2nd season on Prime is the sci-fi mystery series "Outer Range." It stars Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots. In the series, a rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Tony says,

"Outer Range is a modern western with a sci-fi twist that offers up intriguing storylines and solid acting." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

