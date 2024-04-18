Watch Now
Three Utah women joined forces three years ago to create a unique shopping destination

WOSB Collective is turning 3!
The Colombian Marketplace is part of the Women Owned Small Business Collective and they're celebrating 3 years!
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 18, 2024
Three years ago Andrea Zambrano, Dennise Hernandez and Kristel Ayala joined forces to create the Women Owned Small Business Collective (WOSB).

Through offering an affordable, self-managed, collaborative space, they empower one
another to share resources and responsibilities and collaborate towards collective success.

You can find everything from unique handcrafted items from fashion to art!

You are invited to the Women's Owned Market 3rd Anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11am to 6pm at The Gateway.

In addition to shopping with 20+ vendors, you can enjoy DJs, a live dance class, photo ops, local artists, food, drinks and games.

Admission is free so bring your friends, family and positive vibes!

For more information please visit: thecolombianmarketplace.com.

