Three Utahns share their own unique stories of organ donation

(The Place Advertiser) - Three Utahns share their own unique stories of organ donation on this Giving Tuesday.
On this Giving Tuesday, DonorConnect is inviting the public to remember about donating to "the gift of life".

Not only to register as an organ donor, but also to give monetarily.

They are launching the DonorConnect Foundation soon, which will amplify its services to donor families and recipients as well as raise funds to the new headquarters which will feature event space and a memorial plaza.

We talked with three people whose lives have been touched by organ donation.

Connie Spencer-Adams is a living donor. She donated a kidney to a friend's son. She's also a Donor Connect Volunteer.

Samantha Hacer's is the daughter of a liver and cornea donor and now works as a DonorConnect Aftercare Coordinator.

Brian Caudill is himself a heart recipient and a DonorConnect Volunteer.

You can find more information at donorconnect.life.

