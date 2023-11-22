Watch Now
"Through Santa's Eyes" is more than a Christmas book, it's a movement to be ELFISH

Through Santa's Eyes
"Santa Coz" is the author of a new book who says is goal is to make people more "ELFISH".
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 22, 2023
"Through Santa's Eyes" is a new Christmas book by Coz Green aka "Santa Coz". But, it really is more than a book, it's a world-wide movement to be more ELFISH!

Coz joined us in studio to explain what that means. He says the story is of one man's inner transformation as "he witnesses a series of wonderous Christmas miracles through Santa's eyes".

He says, "Imagine the world we would live in if we acted like we do for Christmas every day of the year."

You may recognize Coz from an award-winning entertainer-turned news reporter, major sports league announcer and more.

You can learn more and get your copy of the book at ThroughSantasEyes.com.

