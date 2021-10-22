Through the end of October you can help to Scare Away Hunger

Through the end of October, help the Salt Lake City Mission Scare Away Hunger by dropping off food donations at any Utah Zurcher locations in American Fork, Brickyard, Draper, Logan, Riverdale, Salt Lake and West Valley.

You can also drop off donations at Salt Lake City Mission's Office at 1151 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City.

Pastor Joe Vazquez, Executive Director of Salt Lake City Mission, says the goal is to help 500 additional families this season with these donations. Due to COVID, the need is even greater this holiday season.

He says, "With the communities help, we'll create season of joy and thanksgiving for many families and individuals who are struggling this holiday season."

Food that's needed includes: frozen turkeys, mashed potatoes and yams, canned vegetables, dinner rolls, pumpkin pies, gravy packets, stuffing (in the box), whipped cream and non-perishable food items or food boxes.

If your company, family or church would like to host a food drive this holiday season, contact Salt Lake Mission at 801-355-6310.

You can find more information and addresses of where to donate at saltlakecitymission.org.

