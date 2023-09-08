Thurl Bailey is bringing "JamFest" to Lehi

Thurl Bailey's " JamFest" is a 3v3 outdoor streetball basketball tournament that offers competitive divisions for men, women, boys, and girls.

It's happening in Lehi Friday, September 8, 2023 and Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Karl Malone Training Center.

Even if your hoop skills aren't ready for competition, there's something for everyone at the community event.

There will be bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists for the kids, a Utah Jazz ticket raffle, food trucks, a live DJ and more.

JamFest Founder, Thurl "Big T" Bailey, joined Morgan in studio to tell us more about the event.

He says he wants to bring a healthy mix of athletic competition and family-friendly entertainment to Lehi and the surrounding communities for years to come.

Bailey enjoyed a nine year basketball career with the Jazz and has also been a broadcaster with the team for the last 24 years.

He says he genuinely loves Utah and wants to have this event be a summertime tradition.

You can learn more at jamfestutah.com.

