Tickets are on sale for A Kurt Bestor Christmas 2022.

The concert performances will be December 15-17, 2022 at The Eccles Theatre.

Bestor is an Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer who began his annual Christmas concerts 35 years ago in Salt Lake City.

His concert theme this year is "Celebrating 35 Years of Holiday Tradition".

Bestor has composed and arranged music for more than four decades and has scored feature-length films, television show themes and underscores, popular albums in a variety of styles, a mix of live shows and commissioned works for choirs and orchestras, and his iconic song of peace, "Prayer of the Children", which is sung by choirs, groups and soloists throughout the world.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theatre Box Office.

For more information please visit: kurtbestor.com.