Tier 3 gas won't cost you more but will improve Utah's air quality

All you have to do is choose Tier 3 gasoline and you can help Utah's air quality.

Tier 3 gasoline is cleaner, contains less sulfur, and creates less air pollution than non-Tier 3 gas.

Kate Whitbeck, Director of Sustainability at Harmons Grocery, tells us that Harmons is committed to be part of the statewide effort to address air quality and has partnered with UCAIR to be part of the solution for cleaner air.

All 14 Harmons fuel stations, from Roy to St. George, exclusively offer Tier 3 fuel.

Kim Frost, Executive Director UCAIR, shared why this partnership is so important. Harmons is known for being a good neighbor and doing so many things to help our community. Offering Tier 3 fuel at all of its fuel stations is the latest way Harmons is helping to improve our quality of life. We all breathe the same air to live and we need to do our part for Utah’s air.

For more information on ways you can help clean our air go to Visit us at UCAIR.org and to find Harmon's Fuel station locations and more about Tier 3 fuel go to Harmons