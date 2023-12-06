Time is running out for Open Enrollment

Now is the time to enroll for Individual Insurance Plans

Sherry English is a Senior Account Manager for Individual and Small Employer Plans at Select Health and she explained that right now, is the time to enroll in an individual health plan.

Whether you are reviewing your current plan or enrolling for the first time, Select Health is here to arm you with the right tools to make the best decision for your family.

Open Enrollment is here and Individuals and families can enroll on a plan from November 1 through January 15.

December 15 is the deadline for individuals and families that wish to have a January 1 effective date for health plan coverage. That is only a few days away, so be sure to enroll quickly to have health insurance coverage by the first of the year.

Individuals and families can still enroll on a plan from through January 15, however, their coverage will not be effective until February of 2024.

Talk to you insurance agent or call Select Health directly. If you have an independent health insurance agent, they can help you explore Select Health plan options and sign up for a plan.

The Select Health Sales team is ready to answer questions, and will be open late throughout open enrollment.

Phone: 855-442-0220

Hours: Weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 15 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

January 15 8:00a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

More information selecthealth.org.