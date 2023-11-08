Time to change or choose a health insurance plan

Choosing the right health insurance plan is not only important, it's personal.

Open Enrollment is now! Individuals and families can enroll on a plan from November 1 through January 15.

Select Health offers ways to make the most of your plan. Here are a few things their plans have to help you find the best plan for you and your family.

• Wellness Rewards Programs – Get reimbursed up to $240 per person or $580 per family, per year for things like your gym membership or taking 7,000+ steps a day.

• Preventive Care – Select Health Individual plans cover preventive care services 100% — no copay, coinsurance, or deductible.

• Expanded Virtual Visits – This plan offers options to get urgent care, primary care, and mental health — virtually. The cost is covered at $0 out-of-pocket costs when you see in-network providers.

• Copay Plans – A plan option with predictable costs and easy-to-understand benefit designs. If you like simple, this is the plan for you.

• Full Access to Intermountain Health – Select Health members get Intermountain doctors, urgent care clinics, and hospital services.

• Easy-to-Use digital tools – The Select Health mobile app and member portal give you easy access to your plan details, claims information, year-to-date deductible and out-of-pocket totals, ID cards, and more.

Before you start shopping this year, Select Health recommends you always check to see if you're eligible for a government subsidy. Even if you didn't qualify last year, you may qualify now.

If you are already enrolled, you will receive a reminder and instructions on how to renew your plan, but officials say it's good practice to evaluate this every year and make sure your plan meets your needs.

Select Health's Individual Sales Team is ready to answer questions, they'll be open late until the very last night!

Phone: 855-442-0220

Hours: Weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 15 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

January 15 8:00a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can get more information at selecthealth.org.