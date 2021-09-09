Timpanogos Regional Hospital gives back on United Day of Caring 2021

Timpanogos Regional Hospital is giving back to the community, even as they continue to struggle with COVID-19.

They're teaming up with Fuller Center for Housing of Utah County Thursday, September 9 on a home improvement project of a local community member in Orem.

The homeowner is a senior and in a dire financial situation.

Volunteers are repairing her steps so she has access to an apartment, which means she will be able to rent it for much-needed income.

In addition to the new stairs, volunteers are repairing some of the siding on her house and some yard work.

For more information on the United Day of Caring, please click here.