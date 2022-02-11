Watch
Tinsley loves to be relaxed and snuggly

This little guy would love a new home for Valentine's Day -- he's a real cuddly lover!
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 11, 2022
Our Pet of the Week is Tinsley, a small dog who weighs less than 15 pounds.

He loves to be with his people at all times and loves to relax and snuggle.

Tinsley is great with older kids, dogs of all sizes and cats, though he does prefer calmer company.

Since having dental work done, Tin (as he's called) is no longer in pain and loves to play.

But, he's a little scared of being on a leash, so he's working on how to take walks on a lead.

Tinsley is a loving boy who just wants to be loved in return.

You can learn more about him and fill out an application for adoption at hearts4paws.org.

