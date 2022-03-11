Tinsley would love to be in a home where he can snuggle!

Tinsley is our Pet of the Week. He's about eight to ten years old and loves to be with his people at all times.

He'd love to live in a home that is relaxed, and he loves to snuggle.

Tinsley does great with kids, dogs of all sizes and cats.

He just had some dental work done, and he's a new dog! He's no longer in pain and loves to play.

He doesn't have much leash experience, so he's still learning the art of taking walks.

He's under 15 pounds, which is the ideal lap dog.

Tisnley's adoption fee is $250 and he's current on all vaccinations, fixed and chipped.

If you'd like to make him part of your home, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.