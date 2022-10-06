Tips for caring for and cleaning your countertops

The Deseret News Home Show is all about trends in home design and kitchen countertops are no exception!

Darrin Campbell from Cobble Creek Countertops joined us to talk more about some trends he's seeing.

He says engineered quartz is still the driving force in countertops. There are around 16 different brands of quartz with more than 100 different colors.

Cambia quartz is one of the leaders in colors and design. The newest design is their Inverness Collection which has a bold look and a slight texture.

Quartzite has also been extremely popular lately according to Darrin. Quartzite is an all-natural stone with many colors to choose from. Two of the most popular are Mont Blonc and Taj Mahal Proper.

Once you've selected the surface you like, it's important to know how to clean it correctly.

Darrin says Clorox wipes are great for all countertops except any natural stone. Clorox will remove the sealer that has been applied to protect your investment.

For natural stones he recommends soap and water or Subway Glass Cleaner which is an alcohol-based cleaner that will disinfect the surface without harming it.

Darrin has more than 30 years experience in the countertop industry. He will be on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7pm, Saturday, October 8 at 3pm and Sunday, October 9 at 3pm.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 7, 2022 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, 2022 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, October 9, 2022 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (at the door) $12.00

Adults (online only) $10.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 7, 2022. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.

