Tips to get through “Empty Nest Syndrome”

As summer comes to a end and school begins, many of you will become empty nesters.

This time of life can be very difficult and bizarre to navigate but Kelly Houseman, MS, LLPC shared her tips to help you adapt and learn to enjoy your time with your significant other.

Empty Nest Syndrome is the grief and loneliness parents feel when their kids move out of the house however it is typically more common in women.

Kelly's tips to adapt to being Empty Nesters:

1. Don't go immediately back to your house after dropping your kids off at college. Your home will feel very quiet so instead go out to dinner, to a movie, or even take a small vacation.

2. Therapy can help!

You can get more advice or reachout to kelly at kellyhouseman.com.