Tired of baking? Order these desserts for your NYE party

SLC Foodie
Posted at 3:23 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 17:23:59-05

If you're sick of baking after the all the holidays here are two spots Chase from SLC Foodie recommends for dessert.

Chubby Baker at 317 E 900 S in Salt Lake City.

What to order:
- Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter donut
- Pumpkin Spice donut. It is filled with pumpkin cream filling with chocolate chips inside
- Strawberry and Cream donut
- Coconut Cream

----------------------------

Doki Doki at 249 E 400 S in Salt Lake City.

What to order:
- Crepe Cake
- Passion fruit
- Ube
- Pistachio raspberry
- Peach cobbler
- Cinnamon apple

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

