Tired of baking? Order these desserts for your NYE party

If you're sick of baking after the all the holidays here are two spots Chase from SLC Foodie recommends for dessert.

Chubby Baker at 317 E 900 S in Salt Lake City.

What to order:

- Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter donut

- Pumpkin Spice donut. It is filled with pumpkin cream filling with chocolate chips inside

- Strawberry and Cream donut

- Coconut Cream

----------------------------

Doki Doki at 249 E 400 S in Salt Lake City.

What to order:

- Crepe Cake

- Passion fruit

- Ube

- Pistachio raspberry

- Peach cobbler

- Cinnamon apple

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".