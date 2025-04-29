Tired of channel surfing? Here are some options that are new in home entertainment

Streaming on The Game Show Network is the updated version of the classic game "Tic Tac Dough". Two contestants compete to place three marks in a row on trivia board to win the $10,000 cash prize. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "If you're into game shows and answering trivia question, the new Tic Tac Dough is for you." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is the comedy / drama "The Comic Shop". The film follows a man who was once a well-known graphic artist, who now owns a struggling comic book shop in a Las Vegas strip mall. To promote his business, he trades art lessons to a young fan for help building a website and rediscovers his love for comic book art. Tony says, "The Comic Shop is a thoughtful coming-of-age film focusing on reacquainting ourselves with what makes us truly happy in life and sharing that happiness with others." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also on Prime Video is the conversational comedy "Group Therapy," where several top comedians share their stories. In the film, a group of well-known comics talk about turning their sadness into a positive force. Tony says, Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, Group Therapy is a well-paced discussion on how top comedians take their personal challenges and present those challenges to the world wrapped in humor and how sharing strengthens mental health." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

