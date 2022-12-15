'Tis the season to plug a lot into those power strips... when is it too much?

From Christmas lights to space heaters, 'tis the season to plug a lot into those power strips... but you shouldn't.

Jenny went to our Home Services Partner of The PLACE, Any Hour Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air to talk about basic holiday electric safety.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services says a lot of people have a false sense of security because they believe that if they plug in too much the breaker will just trip as a precaution.

But, Mike says it's dangerous to plan on that. He said if you want to know if you do have too much plugged in, just walk around your house and start feeling things.

Grab that extension cord. If the plug is hot, you've got too many things plugged in. If the extension cord itself is warm, you've got too much plugged in.

When it comes to the Christmas lights, if the lights themselves are warm, that's fine. But if the wires are hot, that's not OK.

Mike also suggests touching the outlet and the face of it. If it's warm, it's being overworked.

He also reminded us about space heater dangers. They should only be plugged directly into the wall and not into an extension cord.

