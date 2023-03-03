Today is the Global Day of Unplugging

On the first Friday in March, National Day of Unplugging kicks off a 24-hour period to unplug, and unwind.

It is meant as a way to spend sundown to sundown to relax and do things other than using technology, electronics and social media.

We asked Family Tech Specialist Sarah Kimmel to explain why that's important.

She says having that time away from our devices, really can make a big difference.

To get ready, Sarah recommends taking the phones and computers away ahead of time, and storing them in a safe out-of-eyesight place.

Also she recommends putting your phone on airplane mode if you have a smart watch so alerts won't come to you anyway.

Sarah also says if you want to, go ahead and unplug your WiFi so you're not tempted to take a peek.

Plan something fun to do together, whether that's old fashioned board games or hiking in Utah's mountains.

The most important thing may be talking — talk to your family without those distractions.

