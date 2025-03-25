Watch Now
The Place

Today's foodie findings are all about pizza

Tasty Tuesday
This week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie are all about pizza.
Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joins us each Tuesday with his foodie findings, and this week is all about pizza in the Salt Lake Valley.

SnowmoBAR - Salt Lake
Big Mozz - panko breaded mozz, marinara, parm
Wings
Pizza - Honey Pig tomato sauce, prosciutto, whipped ricotta, honey drizzle, arugula

Slice House - Foothill
Detroit style
Sicilian Style
New York Style
Jazzberry - This one is made special just for Utah! It's loaded with White Cheddar, Brick Cheese, Mozzarella, Seasoned Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Chad's Bear Lake Raspberry Jam, Blue Cheese, Green Onion, Romano, Oregano, Garlic Oil!

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

