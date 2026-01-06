Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

Today's foodie findings are all about pretzels & breakfast foods

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Both of today's foodie findings are spots in Salt Lake City. Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joined us to tell us about "Dangerous Pretzel" and "Olympian Greek & American".

Dangerous Pretzel– Salt Lake City

BBK - BRUSH BEFORE KISSING Parmesan, garlic and fresh herbs. A delicious date-night disaster. Unless you both get one.

JEALOUS EX Soured pickles, dill seasoning, and 297 missed calls waiting for you to pucker up

BOOTLEGGER Bourbon maple bacon - once hidden in the trunk of a fast car, always about to run out.

SAINT Sweet cinnamon sugar that's never done anything wrong.

Olympian Greek & American - Salt Lake City

Hercules 16 inch pancake

Crunchy Banana French Toast

Two Pork Chops Eggs

Helios Burger

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE