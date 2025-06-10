Today's foodie findings take us to Provo for sushi and to West Valley for Latin American food

Hope you're hungry! Today's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie are all about sushi and Latin American flavors.
Eimi Sushi - Provo
-Provo roll - Salmon yellow tail tuna inside, on top avocado jalapeno ponzu sauce soy paper
-BYU Roll Crab Crunch inside, on top shrimp avocado eel sauce yuzu sauce
All You Can Eat options
Catrachos Restaurant - West Valley
Pupusas - Birria
Torre De Mariscos Roatan - Aguachile, shrimp and fish ceviche, octopus and oysters
Brunch Waffle
Salvadoran Quesadilla
