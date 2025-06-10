Watch Now
The Place

Today's foodie findings take us to Provo for sushi and to West Valley for Latin American food

Tasty Tuesday
Hope you're hungry! Today's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie are all about sushi and Latin American flavors.

Eimi Sushi - Provo
-Provo roll - Salmon yellow tail tuna inside, on top avocado jalapeno ponzu sauce soy paper
-BYU Roll Crab Crunch inside, on top shrimp avocado eel sauce yuzu sauce
All You Can Eat options

Catrachos Restaurant - West Valley
Pupusas - Birria
Torre De Mariscos Roatan - Aguachile, shrimp and fish ceviche, octopus and oysters
Brunch Waffle
Salvadoran Quesadilla

