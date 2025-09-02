Today's recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson combines pizza and BBQ chicken

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza.

For the Pizza:

1 deli pizza dough ball, room temp.

6 chicken tenders

2 ears corn on the cob

1 bunch green onions

Oil, salt & pepper as needed

1 lb. shredded mozzarella

1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

Favorite BBQ sauce as needed

Favorite ranch dressing as needed

For the Pickled Red Onions:

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 c. warm water

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 c. red wine vinegar

Directions

1. Make the red onions by mixing the water, sugar, salt, and vinegar in a bowl or zipper bag. Once the sugar is mostly dissolved add in the onions. Let them pickle at least 30 minutes up to overnight.

2. Heat your grill over medium heat. Oil, salt, and pepper the chicken tenders, corn on the cob, and green onions. Place them all on the grill. The chicken tenders cook for 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches at least 160. The corn takes 5-10 minutes or until evenly charred. The green onion take a few minutes per side or until charred.

3. Chop the chicken, remove the kernels from the cobs, and chop the green onion. Set all of this aside.

4. Cut the dough either in half or into fourths. Hand flatten or use a rolling pin to flatten the dough. Drizzle on some oil to prevent sticking and a sprinkling of salt and pepper. Place the dough on the grill and cook 3-5 minutes per side or there are some good grill marks and the dough is golden. Remove the doughs from the grill.

5. Build the pizza or pizzas by drizzling on some of the bbq sauce, followed by some cheese, corn, chicken, and green onion. Place back on the grill, close the lid and allow the cheese to melt.

6. Garnish the finished pizzas with the pickled red onion and a drizzle of ranch dressing. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.