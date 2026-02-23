Today's recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff is a popular Thai street food

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Green Curry Chicken Fried Spaghetti

For the Spaghetti:

1 lb. thin spaghetti, cooked, drained

Oil as needed

1 1/2 lbs. chicken tenders, cubed

2 Tbsp. green curry paste

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 c. coconut milk

1 pack Thai basil, chopped

To Season the Chicken:

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. coriander

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

1. Mix the chicken seasonings and toss it in the chicken to coat. Add oil to coat a lg. skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook 2-3 minutes undisturbed. Stir it around and cook another minute or so to finish the chicken. Remove it from the pan.

2. Add more oil as needed to the pan followed by the bell pepper, zucchini, and garlic. Cook a few minutes then add the curry paste and cook another few minutes.

3. In a bowl combine the fish sauce, brown sugar, and coconut milk. Set aside. Add the spaghetti to the pan and toss around to coat the noodles and begin to fry them. Once warmed through, add the coconut milk mixture with the chicken. Toss and cook another couple of minutes to get the sauce bubbling.

4. Serve, garnished with the Thai basil. Enjoy!

