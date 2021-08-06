Together we can help kids in need get ready to go back to school

Starting August 7 to 14, 2021, Salt Lake City Mission will host their annual "Back to School Giveaway" to assist local less fortunate children get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

"Continued financial support from the community will help purchase backpacks and school supplies to help us prepare for this event and equip hundreds of poor children for success during the next school year", says Pastor Joe Vazquez, Co-CEO of Salt Lake City Mission.

Salt Lake City Mission is trying to collect 3,000 backpacks filled with supplies, but they still need help.

In addition to backpacks, items needed include pencils and pens, spiral notebooks, highlighters, crayons, erasers, 3-ring binders, folders, Elmer's glue, rulers, scissors, and calculators.

There are also drives going on around the area to hand the supplies out.

To find one near your or to find out how to help, please visit the Mission's website at:saltlakecitymission.org or call the offices at 801.355.6310.