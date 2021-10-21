Watch
Together we can make a big difference in the mental health of children

You're invited to Round Up for Love on your orders at Amare for the Children's Center of Utah.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Oct 21, 2021
The Children's Center Utah is a Utah-based nonprofit offering mental health services to improve the emotional well-being of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families, regardless of their ability to pay.

Amare, The Mental Wellness Company®, empowers financial wellness through its entrepreneurial business opportunity. Its patented and award-winning product formulations leverage the emerging science of the gut microbiome, the body's "second brain."

Now, for every first order from new customers and partners, Amare has automatically rounded up the total of each order to the nearest dollar as a donation to The Children's Center Utah. This is at no additional cost to the new customer or partner.

Additionally, Amare's existing customers and partners will also have the capability to round up their orders as a donation to support The Children Center Utah's mission to enhance emotional well-being of children and families

Money donated through the Round Up For Love program will help ensure all children and families who need the center's comprehensive mental health services can access them, regardless of their ability to pay.

You can learn more at childrenscenterutah.org and amare.com.

