Together with Fox 13, NAMI Utah has launched the 'You Are Not Alone' initiative

Fox 13 is proud to partner with NAMI Utah to highlight the importance of mental health issues and highlight resources through the You Are Not Alone Initiative.

Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah joined us in studio to talk about the campaign and to break down the stigma around mental health.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a good time to remind people that they are not alone in this.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Utah’s mission is to ensure the dignity and improve the lives of those who live with mental illness and their families through support, education and advocacy.

NAMI Utah offers free support groups and education for anyone impacted by mental health conditions throughout Utah – including those with mental health conditions and their family members or loved ones.

NAMIWalks Utah is hosting its 18th annual NAMIWalks Your Way fundraiser walk on Saturday, May 22 from 8am - 2pm MST.

You can participate virtually anywhere through social media and live feeds

For more information and to register please visit namiwalks.org/utah.