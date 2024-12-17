Tony Toscano reviews movies for you and your family to enjoy this holiday season

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the romantic comedy “Scouting for Christmas.” In the film, a single mom partners with her daughters' favorite baker for the Holiday Ball. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley. “Scouting for Christmas” is full of cheerful romance, heartfelt and touching moments and a precocious but adorable kid. In other words it's everything you'd expect from a Hallmark Christmas film. It is streaming on Hallmark+ and gets a B. It's rated TV-G.

Streaming on Netflix is the new documentary series “Kings of Tupelo”. This true tale mixes together a small-town feud, internet conspiracies, an Elvis impersonator, black market organs and a presidential assassination attempt in one of the craziest documentaries ever produced. Check out this must-see documentary streaming on Netflix. It gets an A and is not rated.

In selected theaters and coming soon to Amazon Prime is the historical drama “Nickel Boys.” Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, “Nickel Boys” chronicles the powerful friendship between two young African American men navigating the harrowing trials of an abusive reform school together in 1960's Florida. The story is told from the point of view of the protagonist “Elwood” and takes a deep dive into the importance of family and friends all the while navigating the segregation and bigotry of the south in the 1960's. It gets an A and is rated PG-13.