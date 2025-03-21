Tony Toscano shows us what's on streaming this week and new movie releases

Film Critic Tony Toscano shows us what movies are out on streaming this week.

Streaming on Prime Video is the western drama “Guns of Redemption.” It stars Casper Van Dien. When a retired gunslinger's past catches up to him, he straps on his guns for one final time to save two captives and avenge a murdered priest before his time runs out. “Guns of Redemption” is a throw back to westerns of the 60's where the hero was flawed and the line between good and bad was blurred. The film offers good cinematography, a compelling story and good acting, especially Jeff Fahey's turn as the bad guy. Tony gives it a B and the film is not rated.

Also streaming on Prime is the crime / thriller “Cold Wallet”. When a team of computer experts lose everything in a cryptocurrency scam, they plot to plot to kidnap the "financial influencer" who conned them. “Cold Wallet” is a sold crypto heist movie with some pretty intense moments as well as a wonderfully twisted script. He recommends viewers to check this one out. He gives it a B and the film is rated R.

In selected theaters is Disney's new updated version of “Snow White”. In this update from the 1937 animated film, Snow White joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen. Despite the controversy surrounding the film, on the upside, Snow White is more outspoken and rebellious than a helpless princess waiting to be saved. On the downside, the animation is clunky and feels off. But all in all the pluses and minuses balance out.

Again, it's playing in selected theaters and gets a B. It's rated PG.

