Top-rated Halloween attraction in Salt Lake City

Fear Factory is rated one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!

It's made up of six buildings, six stories high with two underground passages.

Fear Factory is open select nights this fall through Saturday, November 5th. Click here for hours of operation.

They are located at 666 W. 800 South in Salt Lake City.

The Fear Factory Zombie Bus is a free ride from downtown to the haunted attraction.

It picks up every 30 minutes from the south end of The Gateway through Halloween and on November 5th and 6th.

For more information and tickets go to fearfactoryslc.com