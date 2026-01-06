Top remodel trends for 2026 & tips for finding a reliable contractor

Mike Hewett with King Construction Services will be at the Salt Lake Home Show Design Stage giving tips for finding the right contractor as well as top trends he's seeing for 2026.

He says there are three trends that are taking over home remodels and designs.



Electric fireplaces Kitchen shift away from all-white Freestanding tubs

Choosing a contractor for your home or remodel can feel overwhelming — but doing the right homework up front can save stress, time, and costly mistakes.

Mike shares his top tips for finding a reliable contractor, plus renovation trends he's seeing with clients today.

1. Start with comfort and communication

Are you comfortable talking with the contractor? Good communication sets the tone for the entire project.

2. Ask for references

Request past and current client contacts — and call them. Ask about timelines, communication, quality, and if they'd hire the contractor again.

3. Get references from subcontractors & suppliers

These are the people working behind the scenes. Their feedback can reveal professionalism, reliability, and payment habits.

4. Visit current job sites

Seeing work in progress — ideally at different stages — gives real insight into craftsmanship and organization.

5. Verify insurance

Make sure the contractor has valid liability and workers comp insurance. Ask for certificates to be emailed directly to you — this protects the homeowner.

6. Do an online check

Google the contractor. Look for reviews, photos, social presence, complaints, or glowing recommendations.

7. Confirm licensing

Check your state's contractor license division. Is their license current? Any disciplinary actions? Don't skip this step.

See Mike Live at the Salt Lake Home Show – Design Stage

January 9, 10 & 11, 2026

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 S. State St, Sandy, Utah

Show Hours:

Fri, Jan. 9 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 10 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 11 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13

Adults (Online) $11

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) $9

Children 12 & under FREE

Teacher Appreciation & Hero Day – Friday, Jan. 9

Free admission for teachers, military, veterans, police, fire & first responders with valid ID at Will Call.

Get more information and your tickets at SaltLakeHomeShow.com.