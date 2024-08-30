Watch Now
Top spots to stay local this Labor Day

Airbnb recently released a new report revealing that local travel is at an all time high, growing twice as fast as long-distance travel.

Over the past five years, nights stayed by Airbnb guests within 300 miles of their home (about a tank of gas away) have nearly doubled, according to Jackie McGraw who works for the vacation rental company.

Local travel is especially popular in Utah where over 30% of Airbnb guests from Utah stayed at listings within the state during the first half of 2024.

Airbnb took a look at nearby destinations guests from the Salt Lake City area love most to help inspire last-minute Labor Day travel.

Local destinations Airbnb guests from the Salt Lake City area traveled to the most over the last year:

  • St. George
  • Washington
  • Hurricane
  • Park City
  • Garden City
  • Lehi

Airbnb listings most loved by guests from the Salt Lake City area in Utah:

You can learn more here.

Airbnb also recently partnered with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI) to help consumers avoid travel scams — especially as they book last-minute Labor Day trips. You can find tips for travelers here.

