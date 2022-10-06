Top Utah Leaders Convene In Southern Utah

Join Utah's best and brightest at One Utah Summit this October.

This year marks the 35th consecutive year of the Utah Rural Summit as a gathering place for bringing together Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers.

FOX13' Morgan Saxton spoke with Stephen Lisonbee, senior advisor of Utah Governor Spencer Cox, ahead of the 3-day event.

"There used to be a host of summits throughout the year," Lisonbee explained, "but under the Cox Administration we've brought them all together under one banner."

Gov. Cox hosts the summit twice a year to convene Utah's leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes.

Attendees will hear from subject matter experts and engage in professional development to improve business and leadership skills.

"Oftentimes, these industries work in areas that cross over to other industries, so this opportunity provides them with a chance to get to know one another and work together on solutions that affect multiple industries."

This fall former NBA star Shawn Bradley and his wife, Carrie, will share their an incredible story about being better together.

"In the Spring summit, we started the Show Up Service Project by First Lady Abby Cox," Lisonbee said. "We're continuing with that event and are happy to bring it down to the Southern Summit."

A service project opportunity will be available during Day 2. Afterward, Morgan Saxton of FOX13's The Place will moderate the breakout session.

The bi-annual event takes place in Southern Utah in the fall and in Northern Utah in the spring.

Fall summit tickets go on sale around June, and spring summit tickets go on sale in November.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com