"Toph" is very playful and loves other dogs and cats too

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week - Toph!

She's a sweet girl who would love to be in a home that is active... she loves to go on walks and hikes and she loves to play.

Toph is full of energy and is very playful with dogs and good with cats too.

She's a three-year-old collie, lab mix and is house trained, spayed and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

She doesn't hear the best, but she's very smart and would make a great addition to a family.

Toph's adoption fee is $200 and you can adopt her by going to hearts4paws.org.